11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Middlesex-London

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases Friday, but no new deaths.

The daily count marks a decline from recent days, and brings the seven-day moving average down to 19.

The region now has a total of 13,896 cases and 238 deaths, with 13,481 cases resolved leaving 177 active. There are 4,234 cases with a variant of concern.

Over the last six weeks, 82.1 per cent of cases have been among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by vaccination. The same group accounts for 88.2 per cent of hospitalizations and 83.3 per cent of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) reports it is has 11 inpatients with COVID-19 with fewer than five in critical care. Five or fewer staff have tested positive.

There are five ongoing outbreaks in the region, at St. Thomas More Catholic School, École élémentaire La Pommeraie, Angels Daycares Arva, Oakcrossing Retirement Living and Earls Court Village nursing home.

On Thursday, the health unit reported a concerning rise in cases among youth not connected to the return to school and says they are pushing for faster vaccination of those under 12.

The MLHU has also announced a change in hours at the Caradoc Community Centre mass vaccination clinic in Mount Brydges.

Starting Sept. 28, the clinic will be open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on a walk-in basis only. Anyone with a future appointment not during those hours is being contacted to reschedule.

Vaccinations continue to be offered at mass clinics as well as at pop-up clinics around the region. Details on locations and times are available here.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – two new, 40 active, 4,243 total, 4,117 resolved, 86 deaths

Grey-Bruce – none new, 17 active, 2,306 total, 2,263 resolved, 22 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – three new, 34 active, 2,905 total, 2,817 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – six new, 29 active, 2,142 total, 2,048 resolved, 65 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 13 new, 63 active, 3,809 total, 3,676 resolved, 70 deaths

Ontario health officials reported 727 new COVID-19 infections Friday, and 11 more deaths.