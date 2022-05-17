$10M capital campaign launched for local humane society animal campus

A $10-million capital campaign is underway to build a new comprehensive Animal Campus for the Humane Society London & Middlesex (HSLM).

The facility will offer 37,000 sq. ft. of space, an increase from the current 9,890 sq. ft. at the current Clarke Road location.

The building will also have increased capacity to concurrently shelter 400 animals.

The new HSLM headquarters will also provide animal care education, advocacy and awareness programs that will dramatically improve animal welfare in our region.

Thanks to a contribution from Old Oak Properties, the new HSLM building will be named Old Oak Animal Campus.