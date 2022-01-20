$100K in fentanyl, weapons seized in Dashwood, Ont.

Drugs and firearms seized in Dashwood, Ont. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 are seen in this image released by Huron County OPP. Drugs and firearms seized in Dashwood, Ont. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 are seen in this image released by Huron County OPP.

London Top Stories