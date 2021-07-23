LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting ten new COVID-19 cases Thursday, although none of them involve the highly contagious Delta variant.

There are a total of 73 Delta strains detected in the region.

The region's cumulative total now sits at 12,729. The death roll remains at 229, with 12,446 resolved cases.

This comes a day after the MLHU urged children between 12 and 17 to get their first shot by Saturday in order to be qualified to get a second vaccine and be fully immunized before school starts in September.

Appointments are no longer necessary for first or second shots across the region. For more information on area vaccination clincs, click here.

Ontario is reporting a slight uptick in new infections with 192 cases and one new death.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – zero new, 17 active, 3,932 total, 3,831 resolved, 84 deaths, 863 variants

Grey-Bruce – 15 new, 146 active, 2,041 total, 1,862 resolved, 17 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – zero new, nine active, 2,725 total, 2,662 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – four new, 15 active, 1,935 total, 1,863 resolved, 57 deaths, 345 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – zero new, four active, 3,633 total, 3,562 resolved, 67 deaths, 675 variants