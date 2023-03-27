1 dead, 1 seriously injured in weekend dirt bike accident

First responders arrived to a section of the former River Road Golf Course around 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

“Emergency crews were sent to a motor vehicle collision involving two dirt bikes off of Hamilton Road," London Police Service Const. Sandasha Bough said.

London police said upon arrival, emergency crews located two injured individuals, and a dirt bike could be seen lying on the ground north of the Thames River.

"One individual was located deceased and another was transported to hospital with serious injuries," Bough said.

The tragic accident occurred on the former site of River Road Golf Course, which is not maintained, and it is prohibited from anyone being on the premises.

"It is something that it's actually just being brought to my attention now. We have heard a few issues with people on the golf course, but in terms of the dirt biking, this is actually the first I've heard of it," said Ward 1 Coun. Hadleigh McAlister.

While this is the first incident of dirt biking he's heard of on the former golf course, he advises people to respect the no trespassing signs and find other approved areas for recreation.

"I would advise people to use the trails that we have out there that currently exist,” he said.

London police said the investigation has been turned over to the Traffic Management Division, and request assistance from anyone that was in the area.

"We are appealing to members of the public. As with all investigations, if you have any information that could assist us, please contact us,” said Bough.

No update on the condition of the injured person or the identity of the deceased was available Monday.