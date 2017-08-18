

CTV London





A woman is dead after the motorcycle she was driving slammed into a car on the 401 late Friday afternoon.

The collision happened around 5:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes at Foldens Line, near Ingersoll.

Constable Stacey Culbert of the Oxford County Ontario Provincial Police says vehicles had slowed to a stop because of a high volume of commuter traffic going through a construction zone.

The motorcycle failed to stop, striking the back of a white Toyota.

The force of the impact created a chain reaction causing damage to three other vehicles ahead of the Toyota.

None of the occupants in the other vehicles were seriously injured.

The female motorcycle driver was taken to hospital by Oxford County Emergency Medical Services where she was pronounced dead.

The westbound 401 between Foldens and Plank Line was closed until approximately 11 p.m.

The collision remains under investigation.