London police are investigating after a variety store clerk was brutally assaulted Saturday night.

Witnesses tell CTV London that the incident occurred around 6:50 p.m. Saturday at the Horton Variety store at 216 Horton St. E.

The 56-year-old victim exited the store and was assaulted by one or possibly more men.

Witnesses say the man was beaten until he was unconscious.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and had to perform CPR. He was rushed to hospital where he remains in critical condition..

It's not clear if there are any suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police.