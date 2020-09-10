LONDON, ONT. -- The London St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR) says home sales set a new record in July, with 1,275 homes exchanging hands throughout the month in the association's jurisdiction.

According to LSTAR, there were 1,408 new listings in July, on par with the 10-year average, but the inventory decreased to 1.1 months - its lowest value in the last decade. The overall average home price increased to $484,884 in July, an increase of 19.6 per cent over a year ago. This average sales price includes all housing types - from single detached homes to high-rise apartment condominiums.

All five major areas across LSTAR’s region witnessed gains in their average home sales price. Here’s a list of five unique and expensive homes for sale in the London region as of Sept. 10, according to Realtor.ca.

Looking for something with a lot of space? How about 4,000 sq. ft. of space inside a beautiful bungalow at 1062 Cherrygrove Rd. North The property is described as an exquisite space for luxury living and great entertainment, and is listed for $2.15 million.

1062 Cherrygrove Rd North (Photo courtesy: Realtor.ca)

Next up is 1918 Kilgorman Way, listed for $2.55 million:

This castle-like home, is approximately 5,300 sq. ft. perched on 0.7 acres of land with a 180 degree view of nature.

The listing read, “Boasting 5 Bedrooms plus a loft & 4 bathrooms, this home suits the needs of a large family. Opulent interior featuring 10 & 12 Ft ceilings throughout main floor.”

If you're looking for a little less square footage, yet all the luxirious upgrades with a backyard oasis near St. Joseph's Hospital, than 200 Cromwell Street is the perfect home for you.

The two bedroom, three bathroom home, has 12 foot ceilings on the main floor, with modern finishes throughout.

Next up, a gorgeous modern home located near Highland Country Club. 101 Edwin Drive is described as an exquisite, 2-story custom designed home, boastding a whopping 4,200 Sq Ft of finished space.

Check out this stunning basement with a spectacular exercise area. This can all be yours for $2,175,000.

And coming in as one of the priciest homes in the City of London is a spectacular private oasis, nestled amongst matured trees and beautiful landscaping gardens. 756 Riverside Drive is listed for $2.75 million.