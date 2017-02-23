Featured
UTRCA warning people to stay clear of waterways
CTV London
Published Thursday, February 23, 2017 4:51PM EST
Ahead of some wet weather, the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) is warning residents to steer clear of area waterways.
Up to 35 mm of rain could fall on the watershed by early Saturday morning.
Add in melting snow from the mild temperatures, flows continue to elevate in the watershed.
"The ground is generally saturated, so any rain we get will produce runoff into local ditches, streams, rivers and ponds," said Mark Shifflett, UTRCA Senior Water Resources Engineer. in a news release. "We expect the rain to keep stream flows elevated throughout the weekend and into next week, with flows likely peaking on Saturday during the day or overnight."
Residents are being urged to stay away from lakes, rivers and creeks, especially children and pets.
