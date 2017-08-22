Featured
Two people injured after dump truck and pickup collide on Clarke Road
A dump truck collided with a pickup truck on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. (Sean Irvine / CTV London)
Published Tuesday, August 22, 2017 8:37AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 22, 2017 11:58AM EDT
Two people have been hurt after a dump truck collided with a pickup truck Tuesday morning.
It happened around 7:45 a.m. on 21463 Clarke Rd, south of Medway.
The two-vehicle collision was causing road blocks between Sunningdale and Clarkside Road.
One of the vehicles was found on its side when the Arva rescue team arrived on location.
Firefighters were forced to rip off the roof of the pickup to extract one person.
The driver of the pickup suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Police say charges are pending.
