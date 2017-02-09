

CTV London





An armed robbery in the south end of the city resulted in a car crash involving two police cruisers.

Just after 8 p.m. Wednesday evening police received a call regarding an armed robbery at the Shoppers at 1155 Commissioners Road East.

Two men entered the pharmacy disguised with masks and a firearm.

They demanded prescription meds and fled in an awaiting stolen vehicle.

No one was injured.

A short distance away police located the truck and in an effort to try and stop the vehicle two cruisers were damaged.

Police arrested two individuals and they were taken to hospital.

An undisclosed quantity of drugs and weapons were recovered.

Two Muncey men have been charged with numerous offences, including armed robbery, use of firearm during the commission of an indictable offence and drug possession.