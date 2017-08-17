

CTV London





Middlesex County OPP have charged two men with stunt driving in separate incidents.

In the first case, officers saw a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 401 in Thames Centre on Wednesday around 9:20 a.m.

Police say the Honda vehicle was clocked travelling at 160 kilometres per hour in the 80 km/h zone.

A traffic stop was conducted, and as a result of the police investigation, a 32-year-old man from London has been charged with race a motor vehicle.

The vehicle was seized for seven days, and the operator's driver's licence was suspended for seven.

The other driver was recorded going 144 km/h in a 90 km/h zone around 6:20 a.m. Thursday on Elginfield Road.

A 27-year-old man from Lucan Biddulph, Ont., has been charged with racing a motor vehicle.