Two men face stunt driving charges in Middlesex County
An OPP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
CTV London
Published Thursday, August 17, 2017 10:40AM EDT
Middlesex County OPP have charged two men with stunt driving in separate incidents.
In the first case, officers saw a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 401 in Thames Centre on Wednesday around 9:20 a.m.
Police say the Honda vehicle was clocked travelling at 160 kilometres per hour in the 80 km/h zone.
A traffic stop was conducted, and as a result of the police investigation, a 32-year-old man from London has been charged with race a motor vehicle.
The vehicle was seized for seven days, and the operator's driver's licence was suspended for seven.
The other driver was recorded going 144 km/h in a 90 km/h zone around 6:20 a.m. Thursday on Elginfield Road.
A 27-year-old man from Lucan Biddulph, Ont., has been charged with racing a motor vehicle.