Two London residents are facing a total of 44 firearm and drug-related charges following their arrests Sunday.

Around 5:30 p.m., police noticed a man wanted on outstanding warrants driving in the area of Vancouver and Wavell.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle but it sped away.

A short time later, the vehicle was stopped on Dundas Street and a man and a woman were arrested without incident.

Police seized the following items:

• 2 x Semi-Automatic firearms

• 3 x loaded magazine

• 30 rounds of ammunition

• 12 x 12mg Hydromorphone

• 8 x 8mg Dilaudid

A 31-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman are facing a grocery list of charges between the two of them:

• Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;

• Flight while pursued by peace officer;

• Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order x 12;

• Possession of a Schedule I substance x 2.

• Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm x 2;

• Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition;

• Occupy motor vehicle with firearm/etc. x 3;

• Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm;

• Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition x 3;

• Possession of firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime x 2;

• Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 x 2;

• Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon;

• Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm;

• Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

• Occupy motor vehicle with firearm/etc. x 3;

• Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm;

• Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition;

• Possession of firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime x 2;

• Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 x 2;

• Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition x 2

The pair will appear in court Monday,