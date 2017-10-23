Featured
Two Londoners charged with 44 firearm and drug charges
CTV London
Published Monday, October 23, 2017 3:21PM EDT
Two London residents are facing a total of 44 firearm and drug-related charges following their arrests Sunday.
Around 5:30 p.m., police noticed a man wanted on outstanding warrants driving in the area of Vancouver and Wavell.
The officer tried to stop the vehicle but it sped away.
A short time later, the vehicle was stopped on Dundas Street and a man and a woman were arrested without incident.
Police seized the following items:
• 2 x Semi-Automatic firearms
• 3 x loaded magazine
• 30 rounds of ammunition
• 12 x 12mg Hydromorphone
• 8 x 8mg Dilaudid
A 31-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman are facing a grocery list of charges between the two of them:
• Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;
• Flight while pursued by peace officer;
• Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order x 12;
• Possession of a Schedule I substance x 2.
• Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm x 2;
• Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition;
• Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition x 3;
• Possession of firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime x 2;
• Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 x 2;
• Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon;
• Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm;
• Unauthorized possession of a firearm;
The pair will appear in court Monday,