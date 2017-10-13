

CTV London





Police have three people in custody following a disturbance at a residence on Oneida of the Thames First Nation Friday.

Police say officers learned that a weapon had been used in relation to the disturbance. A heavy police presence at the home included OPP, Oneida and Chippewas of the Thames police.

Hazel Road, Iroquois Road and Townline Road were closed to traffic during the Friday morning hours. All roads have since reopened. OPP tactical units have departed from Oneida Nation.

The OPP crime unit is investigating.

No charges have been laid at this time.