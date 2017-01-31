

CTV London





Emergency crews are battling a large barn fire in the Town of Plympton-Wyoming.

The blaze broke out just before 9:00 a.m. Tuesday in the 5200 block of Confederation Line.

It was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

Over 4000 pigs perished in the blaze.

Several fire departments are currently at the scene and will remain for several hours.

Confederation Line between Stewardson Road and Leyton Road is once again open to traffic.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office has been contacted.