

CTV London





Sarnia police are on the lookout for two men after a pharmacy was robbed Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:40 p.m. the two suspects with their faces covered entered the pharmacy in the 100 block of Wellington Street.

One of the men brandished a machete as he entered the store.

Once inside one of the men went behind the counter area and took a quantity of medication from a safe.

The lone male employee in the store was not hurt in the robbery.

The first suspect with the knife is described as tall, heavy set, wearing a black winter coat, jeans, a balaclava, and gloves.

The second suspect is described as tall, thinner, with a dark hoodie with a white face Halloween pumpkin design, dark wind pants with a white stripe along the leg.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Branch, 519-344-8861 ext. 5300 or Crime Stoppers.