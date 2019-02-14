

CTV London





OPP, EMS and fire crews all responded to a blaze at a business on Main Street West in Selkirk around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the commercial vehicle service centre was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire and confirmed no one was still inside the building.

A 21-year-old employee was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries as a result of the fire.

In addition, police say several nearby residents had to be evacuated from their homes due to the heavy smoke.

Haldimand County Fire Services have investigated, and say the fire is not believed to be suspicious. The damage is estimated at $1 million.