Suspect wanted in variety store clerk assault arrested
Jessie Aaron McConnell
CTV London
Published Monday, November 13, 2017 1:15PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 13, 2017 1:45PM EST
A man wanted in the brutal beating of a Horton Street variety store owner has been arrested.
On Monday, London police announced that Jessie Aaron McConnell, 22, was in custody facing one count of aggravated assault.
McConnell had been on the lam since Oct. 21, after Rajaie El Shorafa, 56, was viciously attacked outside of the store he owns, Horton Variety.
It's not clear where he was arrested.
El Shorafa remains in fair condition in hospital.
Police warned the public not to approach McConnell, as he was considered dangerous.