Suspect sought in armed robbery of pharmacy
CTV London
Published Thursday, January 5, 2017 12:45PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 5, 2017 6:59PM EST
London police are looking for a suspect following an armed robbery at a pharmacy Wednesday evening.
They say a lone male entered the Masonville Pharmacy at 1673 Richmond St. around 6:15 p.m.
The suspect, who produced a knife, demanded prescription medication from a pharmacist.
Police say an undisclosed amount of medication was obtained and the suspect fled the pharmacy in a vehicle.
Nobody was injured in the incident.
The suspect is described as white, five-foot-eight, about 150 pounds, with a slim build. He is between 20 to 30 years of age. He was wearing glasses and dark clothing.
Police continue to investigate.
