

CTV London





London police are looking for a suspect following an armed robbery at a pharmacy Wednesday evening.

They say a lone male entered the Masonville Pharmacy at 1673 Richmond St. around 6:15 p.m.

The suspect, who produced a knife, demanded prescription medication from a pharmacist.

Police say an undisclosed amount of medication was obtained and the suspect fled the pharmacy in a vehicle.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as white, five-foot-eight, about 150 pounds, with a slim build. He is between 20 to 30 years of age. He was wearing glasses and dark clothing.

Police continue to investigate.