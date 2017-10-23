Featured
Strong winds on the way Tuesday
CTV London
Published Monday, October 23, 2017 7:04AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 23, 2017 7:07AM EDT
Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for London-Middlesex as strong winds expected early Tuesday morning into Tuesday night.
Winds are forecast to increase Monday night with gusts up to 80 km/h expected by early Tuesday morning.
The strongest gusts are likely along the shores of Lake Huron and Lake Erie.
The winds aren't expected to ease off until Wednesday morning.