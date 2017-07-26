Featured
SIU investigating death of man in Chatham
CTV London
Published Wednesday, July 26, 2017 3:19PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 26, 2017 6:38PM EDT
CTV News has learned the Special Investigations Unit and Chatham-Kent police are investigating a “sudden death.”
Officers and emergency responders have been on scene on Greenfield Lane since sometime Tuesday night.
Just before midnight Wednesday, Chatham-Kent Police received a 911 call regarding a domestic incident.
A short time later, officers responded to the home but remained outside the house.
Around 7:00 a.m., officers entered the home and a 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The SIU investigates when police officers are involved in incidents where someone has been seriously injured, dies or alleges sexual assault. The SIU has the statutory mandate to conduct independent investigations to determine whether a criminal offence took place.
