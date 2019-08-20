Charges have been laid by London police against a 31-year-old man accused of "procuring sexual services."

Investigators with the Human Trafficking Unit laid the charges after a woman reported to police in 2017 that she had been pushed to participate in the sex trade.

Police say the man allegedly used the aliases 'Sean' and 'Kevin.'

He has been charged with three counts of advertising another person’s sexual services, three counts of material benefit from sexual services, procuring a person to provide sexual services for consideration and obtaining sexual services for consideration.

He was expected to appear in London court on Tuesday.

Police believe there may be additional victims and encourage anyone with information to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.londoncrimestoppers.com.