

CTV London





The London police are warning the public about an offender they say poses a high risk of violence toward women, especially sex trade workers as well as his intimate partners.

Police believe Ronald Kevin Fangrad, 56, is in London.

They released a description of him Thursday with their warning.

He is 5-foot10 and weighs 200 pounds.

He has blondish-grey hair, a full grey beard and is balding at the top of his head. He has brown eyes and wears glasses.

Anyone with information about Fangrad is asked to call London police at 519-661-5670.