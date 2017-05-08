

The Special Investigations Unit of Ontario has laid charges against two London police officers related to the arrest of a 40-year-old man in June of 2016.

Director Tony Loparco has reasonable grounds to believe the two officers committed criminal offences, according to a news release from the SIU.

On June 16, 2016, officers responded to a plaza in the area of Base Line Road East and Wharncliffe Road South after receiving a call.

While at the plaza, there was an interaction with a man, which continued in front of an apartment building on Highland Avenue.

The man sustained injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

As a result of the SIU investigation, LPS Const. Theresa Clayton is facing one count of assault causing bodily harm and LPS Const. Jeff Lake is facing one count of assault.

The officers will be required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in London on May 29.