A deluge of rain has left the 100 acre Tented city a muddy mess at the International Plowing Match in Walton Ontario.

Due to the conditions officials were forced to close the event for Wednesday, but will reopen on Thursday.

Officials say it was a tough decision to make but emphasized that, “Our lives – who we are – comes from this land – and by opening the gates tomorrow we would not be stewards of the land for the future – a foundation of the International Plowing Match and Rural Expo,” read a statement from the Expo.

Gates will reopen Thursday and the weather looks as if it should behave for the remaining three days of the Expo.