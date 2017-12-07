

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 41-year-old Chad Clarke of London.

Clarke is described as male, white, 5'10", 155lbs, short-brown hair, green eyes. He was last seen in the area of Churchill Avenue on the morning of Friday, December 1, 2017.

Police and family are concerned for Clarke’s welfare.

Anyone with information in relation to his whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670.