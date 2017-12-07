Featured
Police ask for help in search for missing man
Chad Clarke, 41 of London Ontario. (London Police)
CTV London
Published Thursday, December 7, 2017 7:14AM EST
Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 41-year-old Chad Clarke of London.
Clarke is described as male, white, 5'10", 155lbs, short-brown hair, green eyes. He was last seen in the area of Churchill Avenue on the morning of Friday, December 1, 2017.
Police and family are concerned for Clarke’s welfare.
Anyone with information in relation to his whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670.