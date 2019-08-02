

CTV London





Police have issued an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Jacob Patrick Sturgeon of London, Ont. in connection with a shooting in the Old East Village.

Sturgeon is facing more than half-a-dozen charges including:

aggravated assault

discharge firearm with intent to wound/endanger life or prevent arrest

possess loaded/unloaded firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

use firearm during commission of an indictable offence

possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority

pointing a firearm.

Officers responded to the area of Dundas and English streets late June 21 for a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition but has since been released.

Police are asking that anyone with information on Sturgeon's whereabouts contact them at 519-661-5670 or call Crime Stoppers.