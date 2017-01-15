Featured
Perth East man dies after crash between buggy, car
A horse-drawn buggy passes by a road where a fatal crash occurred near Milverton on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2017.
CTV London
Published Sunday, January 15, 2017 3:44PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 15, 2017 6:02PM EST
A 74-year-old man died Sunday morning when the horse-drawn buggy he was riding in collided with a car near Milverton.
OPP say it happened about 8:15 a.m. on Line 67 between Perth Road 131 and Perth Road 136.
Four people in the buggy were injured, while the 18-year-old driver and sole occupant of the car was OK.
The 74-year-old man, David Kuepfer, of Perth East, was taken from the scene in critical condition and later pronounced dead in hospital.
Another occupant of the buggy was airlifted to a London hospital in stable condition.
A third person from the buggy remained in a nearby hospital in stable condition and a fourth received treatment in hospital for minor injuries and was released.
The investigation continues.
