

CTV London





A 74-year-old man died Sunday morning when the horse-drawn buggy he was riding in collided with a car near Milverton.

OPP say it happened about 8:15 a.m. on Line 67 between Perth Road 131 and Perth Road 136.

Four people in the buggy were injured, while the 18-year-old driver and sole occupant of the car was OK.

The 74-year-old man, David Kuepfer, of Perth East, was taken from the scene in critical condition and later pronounced dead in hospital.

Another occupant of the buggy was airlifted to a London hospital in stable condition.

A third person from the buggy remained in a nearby hospital in stable condition and a fourth received treatment in hospital for minor injuries and was released.

The investigation continues.