A young Perth County girl has received a special award after saving her brothers from a house fire.

Hannah Sims was 11 years old and babysitting her two younger brothers when a radio in their house caught fire.

Sims took her brothers outside, to a spot that had been set by their family as an emergency meeting place.

By the time firefighters arrived, much of the house was full of smoke. According to Perth East fire chief Bill Hunter, Sims’ actions saved the lives of her and her brothers.

Sims, now 12, was honoured Thursday with the Fire Chief’s Commendation. She is the first person in Perth East to receive that award.

“Too often, we hear of fires where people didn’t know what to do or simply panicked,” Hunter said in a press release.

“Hannah knew exactly what she needed to do, and did it.”

In a special ceremony, she was presented with a commendation coin and a framed certificate.