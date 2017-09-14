Featured
Owen Sound teen charged after students complain of groping at high school
File photo
CTV London
Published Thursday, September 14, 2017 2:21PM EDT
An Owen Sound teenager has been charged with 13 sex-related offences following complaints from teenage girls.
Police arrested an 18-year-old man Thursday morning following an investigation in which the girls complained of being groped at an Owen Sound high school.
The accused was not a student at the school.
He has been held in custody pending a court appearance.
He is charged with eight counts of sexual assault and five counts of sexual interference.