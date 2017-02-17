Featured
Owen Sound police seeking witnesses in serious crash
Owen Sound crash on 10th Street E on Feb. 17, 2017 (OS Police)
CTV London
Published Friday, February 17, 2017 6:03PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 18, 2017 12:05PM EST
Owen Sound Police are investigating a serious three-vehicle collision that resulted in two people being air-lifted to hospital.
It occurred on the 10th Street East hill at around 11:15 Friday morning. Occupants in one of the vehicles had to be extricated.
Air ambulances took one person to a Toronto hospital, and another person to a London facility. Police say those two victims remain in stable condition.
Four other people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police are asking witnesses to contact them. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Constable Brent Down at (519) 376-1234 ext. 172.
