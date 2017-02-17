

CTV London





Owen Sound Police are investigating a serious three-vehicle collision that resulted in two people being air-lifted to hospital.

It occurred on the 10th Street East hill at around 11:15 Friday morning. Occupants in one of the vehicles had to be extricated.

Air ambulances took one person to a Toronto hospital, and another person to a London facility. Police say those two victims remain in stable condition.

Four other people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police are asking witnesses to contact them. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Constable Brent Down at (519) 376-1234 ext. 172.