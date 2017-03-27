

CTV London





OSPCA officials are not commenting further on the discovery of more than 60 animals in alarming conditions on a Dawn-Euphemia Township property last week.

The agency says the investigation could be compromised if it shares further details. However, the Sarnia Humane Society has said the animals, including horses and ponies, were found severely neglected and treated with cruelty.

Other animals were found dead.The OPP is involved in the investigation as well.

The surviving animals were taken to other farms and treated by veterinarians.



