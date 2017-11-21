

The Ontario SPCA is appealing for information after a dog was found with burns all over its body in Orillia.

The black and tan Rottweiler was discovered by a passer-by laying in the snow near Bass Lake Side Road and Atlantis Drive on November 10.

The dog was taken to the Oro-Medonte animal control shelter where an examination revealed the dog was in poor condition, was suffering from severe dehydration and had unknown Trauma over his entire body.

The injuries are thought to have been caused by chemical burns or thermal burns from a heat source, such as an open flame. The veterinarian estimated that the dog sustained the injuries approximately two weeks prior to being found.

“We want to determine who owns this dog and how it sustained these injuries,” says Arista Wogenstahl, Inspector, Ontario SPCA. “We are asking anyone who might know something about this dog, or who may have witnessed anything unusual in that area, to come forward.”

The dog is believed to be between six and eight months old, is unneutered, was not wearing a collar and is not microchipped.

He is continuing to receive treatment for his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ontario SPCA at 310-7722.