

CTV London





Middlessex OPP have charged a London man with possession of a loaded handgun and other firearm-related offences after a report of a stranded motorist on Highway 401.

Police responded to reports of a man walking along the centre median of Highway 401, near Dorchester Road on Oct. 11 at about 10 a.m.

The pedestrian was not located upon the officer's arrival, but a vehicle appeared to be broken down in the immediate vicinity.

The officer then saw a man matching the description of the reported pedestrian walking towards the vehicle, crossing 6 lanes of live traffic with a gasoline container.

Upon further investigation, the officer seized a loaded semi-automatic handgun and a small amount of cocaine.

"Police Officers respond with the intention to help a stranded motorist or pedestrian and are faced with challenging situations,” says Max Gomez Middlesex OPP media relations officer. “Another gun off the streets, our community is better for it."

As a result of the police investigation, a 24-year-old London man has been charged with the following offences:

-Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

-Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

-Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

-Breach of Firearms Regulation-Store firearm or restricted weapon

-Fail to Comply with Recognizance

-Possession of a Firearm knowing Serial Number has been Tampered With

-Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine

-Pedestrian using controlled-access highway

The accused was held in custody and appeared for a bail hearing in a London court on Oct. 12.