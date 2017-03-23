

CTV London





Norkfolk OPP are looking to identify two transport truck drivers travelling through an area where a 72-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed.

Police say Sally Ann Dollard of Norfolk County was struck on March 17 at 6:37 a.m. at King Street in Delhi.

Through the course of investigation, police determined that a motor vehicle was travelling eastbound on King Street when it collided with a pedestrian.

As a result, police say Dollard suffered serious life threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Technical Traffic Collision Investigators and the OPP Forensic Identification Section are assisting with the investigation.

OPP have identified two transport trucks that were travelling through the area between 6:30 a.m. and 6:45 a.m.

Investigators would like to speak to both operators of the trucks and any trucking companies that are responsible for transporting the identified sea container.

If anyone has any information or can identify the operators or the trucking firm, they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 - 888 - 310 - 1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 - 800 - 222 - 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.