One person is dead after being struck by a VIA train outside of Brantford Tuesday morning.

It involved a Toronto-bound train from London around 7:30 a.m. near Powerline and Oak Park Roads.

According to police, a 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The train was delayed for about three hours.

No one aboard the train was injured.

The train eventually made its way to Union Station around 12 p.m.

Police continue to investigate.