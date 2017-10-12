

CTV London





Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash in Norfolk County.

Matthew O'Donnell, 30, of Norfolk died when his pickup truck hit a tree.

The crash happened Saturday around 5:30 p.m. on Charlotteville West ¼ Line Road.

OPP said the truck was travelling north when it left the roadway entering the west ditch and colliding with a tree. The vehicle subsequently caught fire.