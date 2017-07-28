

CTV London





OPP continue to investigate a robbery that occurred at the CIBC branch in Milverton on Tuesday afternoon.

A man who claimed to have a weapon was able to get away from the bank with cash.

Police are asking for the help in identifying the suspect, who is white, thin and about six feet tall.

He was seen wearing a white Budweiser baseball cap, long green shorts, a blue shirt and a distinctive grey zippered jacket with a picture of an eagle on the back.

The man was also wearing a blue bandana over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Perth County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.