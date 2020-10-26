LONDON, ONT -- The infamous Talbot Street overpass will be getting some restoration work done Monday and Tuesday, meaning the route into downtown is closed.

The overpass is widely known for claiming several trucks who fail to notice the numerous warnings regarding height restrictions.

It is hit so often that it even gained a twitter handle and a bit of local celebrity.

CP Rail will be working on bridge restoration on Monday and Tuesday meaning Talbot Street will be closed between Oxford Street East and Piccadilly Street.

The closure will likely cause some traffic delays in the area during rush hours as Talbot Street is a feeder route in and out of the downtown core.

If this is your normal route you may want to give yourself extra time on your commute.

The route is expected to reopen Tuesday evening.