A city bridge that trucks often get stuck underneath was hit again Sunday night.

A moving truck was the latest victim of the bridge, which has its own Twitter account.

With post-secondary students on the move back into London, there’s musings on Twitter there will be more trucks caught under the bridge.

“We’re just getting started…happy new school season,” was one of the Tweets from the account, @TalbotStBridge.

The account has 2,459 followers.