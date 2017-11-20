Featured
Man upgraded to stable condition after head-on collision with school bus
CTV London
Published Monday, November 20, 2017 5:26PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 21, 2017 1:59PM EST
A man has been upgraded to stable condition in hospital after a head-on collision with a school bus.
It happened on Highway 4 north of Exeter between Hurondale Road and MacDonald Road around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
OPP say a Honda Accord was travelling southbound when it crossed the centre line and collided with the school bus.
The 51-year-old London man had to be extricated from his sedan and airlifted to a London hospital.
None of the 15 students on the bus or the driver were injured.