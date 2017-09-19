Featured
Man in critical condition after bus falls on him
A man was airlifted to hospital after a bus fell on him at a business in Fergus on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (David Pettitt / CTV Kitchener)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, September 19, 2017 3:30PM EDT
An air ambulance landed in Fergus Tuesday after a bus fell on a man who was working on it.
The incident brought emergency crews to a business on Glengarry Crescent around 1:15 p.m.
Wellington County OPP say the 25-year-old man had been doing work on the bus at the business when it fell on him. He was airlifted to an out-of-town hospital with critical injuries.
As the incident is considered a workplace injury, the Ministry of Labour has been notified.