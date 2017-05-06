

CTV London





A 43-year-old Middlesex Centre man has been identified as the person killed in a jet ski accident in an Arva pond.

OPP were called to the location around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say Steven Matthews was operating a jet ski north of Medway Road in a pond.

London-Middlesex Paramedics and North Middlesex Volunteer Firefighters attempted to revive the man but couldn't.

His death is not suspicious and an autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

Victim Services of Middlesex-London were on scene assiting those affected by the drowning.

Police are strongly reminding the public to keep away from water ways at this time. The waters are still very cold and water levels are high because of recent heavy rain.