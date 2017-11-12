Featured
Male struck by vehicle in front of OPP detachment, SIU investigating
Strathroy OPP detachment on Nov. 12, 2017. (Sean Irvine/CTV)
CTV London
Published Sunday, November 12, 2017 10:24AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 12, 2017 11:34AM EST
The province's police watchdog is investigating an incident where a male was struck by a vehicle in front of the Strathroy OPP detachment.
Around 11 p.m. Saturday, the male had a brief interaction with an officer inside the building.
When he left the detachment, he was struck by a passing civilian vehicles on Centre Road.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The province's Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate.
Centre Road is now open to the public.