A London teenager who died in a crash on Highway 6 between Guelph and Hamilton will be remembered in a private service, at the family’s request.

Taryn Tiger-Lily Hewitt, 16, died along with 15-year-old Nathan Wehrle, when their car and a transport truck collided near Freelton on Thursday.

Waterloo Regional Police say they received a call around 9:30 a.m. about a possible abduction and/or assault on King Street East in the Preston part of Cambridge.

One woman who was in the area at the time told CTV News that she saw a red car parked on the wrong side of King, with a man and a woman inside.

Police say they attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver didn't co-operate.

A pursuit ensued. It’s not clear if police continued the pursuit after leaving Waterloo Region, although multiple WRPS vehicles were present at the crash scene in its aftermath.

The Special Investigations Unit is now probing the crash.

Tributes have been coming in online for Taryn.

“…Thank you for coming in my life and making me smile again. I hope your (sic) up there smiling down on us with that beautiful smile of yours. I love you to the moon and back. We will be together again one day I promise. Till then rest easy and fly high with the angels,” wrote Tanisha Zovko on Facebook.

The obituary says anyone wishing to donate could consider the Heart & Stroke Foundation or St. Thomas Optimist Baseball .