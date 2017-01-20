Featured
London police searching for missing man
CTV London
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 5:41AM EST
London Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man.
Skyler Sanders, 28, was last seen in the area of Dundas and Edmonton Street around 9:20 p.m. Thursday. Police are concerned for his wellbeing.
A photo of Sanders has not yet been released.
Police say he will be operating a grey 2013 Subaru hatchback with the Ontario license plate BJXN-037.
Sanders is described as a white male, with brown hair, 6 foot 2 inches, 180 pounds, and he may be wearing glasses.
Anyone with any information is asked to call London Police at 519-661-5670.
