

CTV London





London Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man.

Skyler Sanders, 28, was last seen in the area of Dundas and Edmonton Street around 9:20 p.m. Thursday. Police are concerned for his wellbeing.

A photo of Sanders has not yet been released.

Police say he will be operating a grey 2013 Subaru hatchback with the Ontario license plate BJXN-037.

Sanders is described as a white male, with brown hair, 6 foot 2 inches, 180 pounds, and he may be wearing glasses.

Anyone with any information is asked to call London Police at 519-661-5670.