Published Tuesday, August 15, 2017 12:56PM EDT
A London police officer has been charged with assault after a Special Investigations Unit investigation.
The SIU says a 60-year-old man suffered serious injuries following an arrest back in May.
It says officers were called to Wellington Road and Wilkins Street for a man standing on the side of the road on May 12.
The man was arrested and then released by officers.
Later that day, the man was taken to hospital as a result of pain. He was diagnosed with serious injuries.
The SIU has charged 48-year-old Const. Omar Hassan with one count of assault causing bodily harm.
He is to appear in court on Sept. 5.
