

CTV London





Unusually mild temperatures will continue to heat up the region Wednesday as record breaking highs are expected.

An earlier Fog Advisory has been lifted in London, Middlesex, Elgin and Oxford County.

Fog advisories are issued when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring. London, Middlesex, Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton, Elgin, Oxford, and Windsor-Essex were all under advisories. Excluding Lambton County and Huron-Perth, most fog advisories have been lifted, however patchy spots are still possible.

Meanwhile record breaking temperatures are likely for many areas once again.

The warmest spot will be Windsor with a high of 18 degrees likely. The current record in Windsor for this day is 12.4 degrees set in 1984.

In London a 36-year-old record will most likely be broken if temperatures reach the 15 degrees mark as forecasted. The current record for today is 9.1 degrees set in 1981.