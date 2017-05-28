

CTV London





The Halifax Hurricanes have evened their NBL of Canada Championship series with the London Lightning.

The Hurricanes squeaked out a 111-110 win at Budweiser Gardens Saturday night.

Royce White led the Bolts with 29 points and 10 boards, Kyle Johnson had 24 points and Garrett Williamson dropped 18.

The Lightning now travel to Halifax for the next three games in the series.

Game Three is on Tuesday.