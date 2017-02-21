

CTV London





The Southwest Local Health Integration Network (LHIN) has decided the location of 10 hospice beds in Huron and Perth County.

Six beds will be in Stratford and four beds in Central Huron.

In a release, the LHIN Board says it considered the best available data, evidence and best practices to influence its decision.

The LHIN also received feedback from key partners and the communities involved, including the Hospice Palliative Care Leadership Committee and LHIN staff.

In a news release, the LHIN also acknowledged efforts in South Huron County to establish a two bed hospice facility in memory of Jessica Hamather.

Hamather, was a 22-year-old Exeter woman who passed away after a battle with cancer in 2015.

The statement read:

The LHIN will be reaching out to the leaders of this initiative to discuss opportunities to align efforts towards the establishment of a single residential hospice site in Huron County that will optimize access and service quality, make the best use of tax payer and fundraising dollars, and be part of a single residential hospice model in Huron Perth. The LHIN believes that two residential hospice sites in Huron County will undermine the quality and sustainability of this important service.

It is expected the new hospice beds will be ready by March 31, 2018.